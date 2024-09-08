Singapore: Plane crash involving Scoot flight from Singapore to Guangzhou

07 September 2024_ A Scoot airline flight from Singapore to Guangzhou has been hit by turbulence, injuring seven people, including four passengers and three crew members. The incident occurred on the morning of Friday, September 6, and has raised concerns about flight safety. Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to this event, while the injured were treated upon arrival at their destination. The news was reported by berita.mediacorp.sg. Scoot is a low-cost airline in Singapore, part of the Singapore Airlines group, which offers flights to several destinations in Asia and beyond.