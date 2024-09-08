Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Plane crash involving Scoot flight from Singapore to Guangzhou

07 September 2024_ A Scoot airline flight from Singapore to Guangzhou has been hit by turbulence, injuring seven people, including four passengers...

Singapore: Plane crash involving Scoot flight from Singapore to Guangzhou
08 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 September 2024_ A Scoot airline flight from Singapore to Guangzhou has been hit by turbulence, injuring seven people, including four passengers and three crew members. The incident occurred on the morning of Friday, September 6, and has raised concerns about flight safety. Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to this event, while the injured were treated upon arrival at their destination. The news was reported by berita.mediacorp.sg. Scoot is a low-cost airline in Singapore, part of the Singapore Airlines group, which offers flights to several destinations in Asia and beyond.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
about flight safety flight Scoot flight Canton
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza