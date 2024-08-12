Singapore: Plans to use hydrogen as a clean fuel advance

11 August 2024_ Singapore is accelerating its efforts to use low-carbon hydrogen as a clean fuel. The Energy Market Authority has launched a study to explore the regulations and policies needed for the import and use of hydrogen. Plans are also being considered to provide financing and incentives to support this energy transition. Hydrogen is seen as a sustainable solution to meet half of Singapore's energy needs by 2050, as reported by Tamil Murasu. Singapore currently relies on natural gas for 95% of its power generation, but plans to have at least nine hydrogen power plants by 2030.