Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
Singapore: PM Huang stresses importance of federation to address international challenges
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
27 October 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Huang highlighted the need to strengthen ties with the federation to address the complex challenges of the international context. Huang said that the federation represents the future of Singapore and that every citizen must value this bond to maintain social harmony. The Prime Minister called on citizens to actively engage in promoting social cohesion and stability. The statement was welcomed, underlining the importance of collaboration between citizens and institutions. The news is reported by 早报星期天. Singapore, a city-state in Southeast Asia, is known for its cultural diversity and commitment to social stability.

