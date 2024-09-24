Singapore: PM Wong highlights Temasek's role in economic growth

24 September 2024_ At a dinner to mark Temasek's 50th anniversary, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong highlighted the importance of collaboration between the government and investment company Temasek. Wong said Temasek must continue to play a crucial role in fostering a resilient and competitive economy for Singapore. He also stressed the need for joint work to develop a more inclusive and sustainable economy. Temasek, founded in 1974, is a major state-owned investment company in Singapore, known for its commitment to innovative and sustainable projects. The news was reported by Berita Harian, highlighting the importance of Temasek in Singapore's economic landscape.