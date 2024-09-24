Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:34
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: PM Wong highlights Temasek's role in economic growth

24 September 2024_ At a dinner to mark Temasek's 50th anniversary, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong highlighted the importance of...

Singapore: PM Wong highlights Temasek's role in economic growth
24 settembre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

24 September 2024_ At a dinner to mark Temasek's 50th anniversary, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong highlighted the importance of collaboration between the government and investment company Temasek. Wong said Temasek must continue to play a crucial role in fostering a resilient and competitive economy for Singapore. He also stressed the need for joint work to develop a more inclusive and sustainable economy. Temasek, founded in 1974, is a major state-owned investment company in Singapore, known for its commitment to innovative and sustainable projects. The news was reported by Berita Harian, highlighting the importance of Temasek in Singapore's economic landscape.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Temasek's role Temasek's 50th investment company Temasek said Temasek must
Vedi anche
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza