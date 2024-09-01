Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Singapore: PM Wong Promotes Women's Participation in Elections

Singapore: PM Wong Promotes Women's Participation in Elections
01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
31 August 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Wong has expressed his intention to increase the number of female candidates in the upcoming general elections. At an event celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Women's Wing of the People's Advance Party (PAP), Wong highlighted the importance of women's representation in politics. This was reported by berita.mediacorp.sg. The Women's Wing of the PAP is an organisation that promotes women's participation in politics and society in Singapore.

