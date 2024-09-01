Singapore: PM Wong Promotes Women's Participation in Elections

31 August 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Wong has expressed his intention to increase the number of female candidates in the upcoming general elections. At an event celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Women's Wing of the People's Advance Party (PAP), Wong highlighted the importance of women's representation in politics. This was reported by berita.mediacorp.sg. The Women's Wing of the PAP is an organisation that promotes women's participation in politics and society in Singapore.