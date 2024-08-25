Singapore: PM Wong Takes Youth Recommendations Seriously

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
25 agosto 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
25 August 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Wong said that recommendations submitted by four groups of young people will be taken seriously. The proposals cover topics such as financial resilience, digital wellbeing and recycling. This commitment underscores the importance of youth involvement in national policies and future planning. Wong highlighted how innovative ideas from young people can contribute to a more sustainable and prosperous Singapore. The news was reported by straitstimes.com. Singapore, one of the world's most developed city-states, is known for its progressive and inclusive approach to public policy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
