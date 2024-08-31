Singapore: Policies for a more family-friendly work environment under discussion

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
August 30, 2024_ In Singapore, the debate over family-friendly workplace policies has returned to the forefront after Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced new measures to promote a more family-friendly environment. Proposals include the introduction of four weeks of mandatory paid paternity leave from April 2025 and a new Shared Parental Leave scheme. However, experts and parents warn that companies must do their part to ensure a true work-life balance, as not all can offer the flexibility needed. The source of this information is todayonline.com. The challenges for working parents in Singapore highlight the need for cultural and structural change to support families in the workplace.

