Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Singapore: Polytechnic and Angkatan Udara sign Memorandum of Understanding for Airport Education

Singapore: Polytechnic and Angkatan Udara sign Memorandum of Understanding for Airport Education
24 settembre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
24 September 2024_ Singapore Polytechnic (SP) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Angkatan Udara Republik Singapura (RSAF) to promote aviation education. The agreement will enable SP students to deepen their knowledge of UH-1 Super Puma helicopter technology and operations. The programme aims to inspire young people to pursue careers in the aerospace sector, while also offering tours to RSAF air bases. This was reported by Berita Harian. The Angkatan Udara Republik Singapura is the nation's air force, responsible for air defense and air operations in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Singapore Polytechnic SP memorandum agreement
