Singapore: Pope Francis praises social progress, government policies

September 12, 2024_ During his official visit to Singapore, Pope Francis praised the country for its progress in terms of social justice and collective well-being. He highlighted the importance of housing policies, high-quality education and an efficient healthcare system, highlighting the government's commitment to improving the lives of citizens. The Pope also called for protecting the rights of migrant workers, recognizing their significant contribution to society. The news was reported by Berita Harian. Pope Francis' visit included meetings with local leaders and a mass attended by over 50,000 people, demonstrating the importance of the religious community in Singapore.