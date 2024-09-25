Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Population growth to 6.04 million by 2024

24 September 2024_ Singapore's total population reached 6.04 million as of June 2024, up 2% from the previous year, according to the annual report of...

Singapore: Population growth to 6.04 million by 2024
25 settembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

24 September 2024_ Singapore's total population reached 6.04 million as of June 2024, up 2% from the previous year, according to the annual report of the National Population and Talent Division (NPTD). This increase was mainly attributable to the 5% growth in the non-resident population, which increased from 1.77 million to 1.86 million. Non-resident workers, including work permit holders and migrant domestic workers, provided essential services to meet the social and economic needs of citizens. Meanwhile, the citizen population increased by 0.7%, while births and marriages among citizens decreased. The news was reported by Berita Harian. Singapore continues to seek to attract skilled workers to support its diverse and open economy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the news was reported by Berita Harian growth ampliamento Population growth
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza