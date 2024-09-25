Singapore: Population growth to 6.04 million by 2024

24 September 2024_ Singapore's total population reached 6.04 million as of June 2024, up 2% from the previous year, according to the annual report of the National Population and Talent Division (NPTD). This increase was mainly attributable to the 5% growth in the non-resident population, which increased from 1.77 million to 1.86 million. Non-resident workers, including work permit holders and migrant domestic workers, provided essential services to meet the social and economic needs of citizens. Meanwhile, the citizen population increased by 0.7%, while births and marriages among citizens decreased. The news was reported by Berita Harian. Singapore continues to seek to attract skilled workers to support its diverse and open economy.