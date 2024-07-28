Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Preparations for the life extension of the Taichung nuclear power plant

July 28, 2024_ The Taichung Nuclear Power Plant, Unit 1, has officially ceased operations, prompting experts to recommend preparations for an...

Singapore: Preparations for the life extension of the Taichung nuclear power plant
28 luglio 2024 | 12.59
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 28, 2024_ The Taichung Nuclear Power Plant, Unit 1, has officially ceased operations, prompting experts to recommend preparations for an extension of its operational life. Singapore's Ministry of Economy said it will prioritize procedures needed to ensure a stable electricity supply and achieve carbon emission reduction targets. This decision is crucial to maintaining the reliability of the country's energy system while balancing environmental needs. The news was reported by 中國時報. Singapore, one of the most developed city-states in the world, is facing significant challenges in the energy sector, seeking to integrate renewable sources and ensure energy security.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
energy security Singapore life extension terra
Vedi anche
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza