July 28, 2024_ The Taichung Nuclear Power Plant, Unit 1, has officially ceased operations, prompting experts to recommend preparations for an extension of its operational life. Singapore's Ministry of Economy said it will prioritize procedures needed to ensure a stable electricity supply and achieve carbon emission reduction targets. This decision is crucial to maintaining the reliability of the country's energy system while balancing environmental needs. The news was reported by 中國時報. Singapore, one of the most developed city-states in the world, is facing significant challenges in the energy sector, seeking to integrate renewable sources and ensure energy security.