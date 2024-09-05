Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:28
Singapore: President launches new initiative to support sports and arts for people with disabilities
05 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
04 September 2024_ Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has announced a renewed commitment to supporting the arts and sports, with a special focus on people with disabilities, at the launch of the latest edition of the President’s Challenge. The initiative, which aims to create opportunities for underprivileged talent, provides long-term support for projects that demonstrate significant impact. Among the successes cited, para-athlete Nur Syahidah Alim, who has won medals in international competitions, is an example of how support can transform lives. The news was reported by channelnewsasia.com. The President’s Challenge will also work with SportSG to expand opportunities for future talent, contributing to a more inclusive and caring society.

