Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
Singapore: Priest attacked during mass in Upper Bukit Timah
10 novembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
09 November 2024_ A Catholic priest, Father Christopher Lee, is currently in stable condition after being stabbed during mass at St Joseph's Church in Upper Bukit Timah. A 37-year-old Sinhalese man has been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred during the 5.30pm service. Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam confirmed that the attacker had previously stated that he was a Christian and that no act of terrorism was suspected. The Catholic Church in Singapore expressed sadness over the incident and asked for prayers for the priest and those present, especially the children. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu, and authorities are urging the public to remain calm as investigations continue.

