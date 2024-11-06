Singapore: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on official visit to Indonesia

5 November 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is on an official visit to Jakarta, Indonesia, from 5 to 6 November to meet with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. During the trip, Wong will also hold talks with Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka and other Indonesian political leaders, reaffirming Singapore's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations. This will be the fourth time Wong has met Prabowo this year, highlighting the importance of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, Berita Harian reported. Singapore and Indonesia have been cooperating in areas such as defence, digital economy and sustainability, jointly addressing complex challenges in a spirit of friendship and openness.