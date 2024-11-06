Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on official visit to Indonesia

5 November 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is on an official visit to Jakarta, Indonesia, from 5 to 6 November to meet with Indonesian...

Singapore: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on official visit to Indonesia
06 novembre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

5 November 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is on an official visit to Jakarta, Indonesia, from 5 to 6 November to meet with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. During the trip, Wong will also hold talks with Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka and other Indonesian political leaders, reaffirming Singapore's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations. This will be the fourth time Wong has met Prabowo this year, highlighting the importance of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, Berita Harian reported. Singapore and Indonesia have been cooperating in areas such as defence, digital economy and sustainability, jointly addressing complex challenges in a spirit of friendship and openness.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
other Indonesian Indonesia has met Prabowo been cooperating
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza