23 July 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Wong declared that the concept of 'pragmatic democracy' supported by Lee Kuan Yew is fundamental to the country's progress. During his speech, Wong emphasized that pragmatic democracy is not just a slogan, but a concrete approach to achieving national development goals. He highlighted the government's commitment to improving the quality of life of citizens, promoting economic development and ensuring equity and social justice. Wong also said that education and technological innovation are crucial pillars for the country's future, with the government ready to invest more in training new talent. This was reported by the news site 联合早报. These efforts aim to consolidate Singapore's position as a global leader in various sectors.