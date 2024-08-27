Singapore: Pritam Singh seeks High Court trial for alleged deception of Parliament

26 August 2024_ Pritam Singh, opposition leader and head of the Workers' Party (WP) in Singapore, has requested a High Court trial over alleged fraudulent communications to Parliament. A 16-day trial has been scheduled in the state courts from 14 October to 13 November. Singh has raised concerns about the transparency and integrity of parliamentary communications. The news was reported by straitstimes.com. The Workers' Party is one of the main opposition parties in Singapore, known for its involvement in local politics and its criticism of government policies.