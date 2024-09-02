Singapore: Progress Singapore Party hosts event to raise funds for healthcare

02 September 2024_ The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) will hold a fundraising event on 7 September 2024, aiming to address rising healthcare costs and promote equitable and high-quality healthcare. The event, titled “Paying for Healthcare,” will take place at Palms Bistro and will feature Professor Paul Tambyah, Chairman of the Singapore Democratic Party, as the keynote speaker. Tickets are priced at S$200, with proceeds going to support the PSP’s efforts to improve healthcare policies. Registration is open until 5 September 2024, as reported by theonlinecitizen.com. This event aims to engage experts and citizens in the discussion on how to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for all Singaporeans.