Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Progress Singapore Party hosts event to raise funds for healthcare

02 September 2024_ The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) will hold a fundraising event on 7 September 2024, aiming to address rising healthcare costs...

Singapore: Progress Singapore Party hosts event to raise funds for healthcare
02 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 September 2024_ The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) will hold a fundraising event on 7 September 2024, aiming to address rising healthcare costs and promote equitable and high-quality healthcare. The event, titled “Paying for Healthcare,” will take place at Palms Bistro and will feature Professor Paul Tambyah, Chairman of the Singapore Democratic Party, as the keynote speaker. Tickets are priced at S$200, with proceeds going to support the PSP’s efforts to improve healthcare policies. Registration is open until 5 September 2024, as reported by theonlinecitizen.com. This event aims to engage experts and citizens in the discussion on how to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for all Singaporeans.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
fundraising event event Palms Bistro priced at s
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza