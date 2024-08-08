Singapore: Progressive Party calls for review of polling station allocation

07 August 2024_ Singapore's Progressive Party has tabled a motion in Parliament calling for a review of the polling station division process, criticizing the government's growing lack of transparency. The motion, supported by the Workers' Party, was rejected with 10 votes in favor and 76 against. Education Minister Chan Chun Sing defended the government, saying that the division of seats is not influenced by gerrymandering, as the seats reflect the diversity of the population. The news is reported by 联合早报. The issue of the revision of seats is seen as an important signal ahead of the upcoming elections in Singapore.