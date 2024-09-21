Singapore: Proposed amendment to death penalty law sparks controversy

21 September 2024_ The Law and Justice Committee of Singapore's Parliament has approved a proposed amendment to the Criminal Code that limits the application of the death penalty to cases of intentional homicide, requiring unanimity of judges for its application. Opposition members have criticized the proposal, arguing that it amounts to a virtual abolition of the death penalty, which is unfair to victims and their families. The Deputy Minister of Justice defended the amendment, saying it is in line with international human rights standards and will not result in the release of those sentenced to death. The news was reported by 中國時報, highlighting the ongoing political tensions over the issue of capital punishment in Singapore, a country known for its strict laws against crime.