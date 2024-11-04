Cerca nel sito
 
Singapore: Public Transport Trips to Increase in 2024, Thanks to Hybrid Working
04 novembre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
03 November 2024_ Singapore recorded a 1.5% increase in public transport trips, with an average of 8.1 million trips made from Tuesday to Thursday between January and August 2024. This is up from 7.98 million trips made on Mondays and Fridays, highlighting the impact of new hybrid working arrangements being adopted by companies. According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the number of trips to the Central Business District (CBD) dropped to 86% compared to 2019, suggesting a shift in working habits. The source of this information is Berita Harian. From 1 December, all employers in Singapore will have to consider flexible working requests equally, reflecting a significant shift in the country's work landscape.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
