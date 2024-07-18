Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Rating errors cause NParks to overpay

July 18, 2024_ Several Singapore government agencies made errors in various aspects, including contract evaluation and payment, according to the...

Singapore: Rating errors cause NParks to overpay
18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 18, 2024_ Several Singapore government agencies made errors in various aspects, including contract evaluation and payment, according to the Auditor General's Office (AGO) annual audit. The National Parks Board (NParks) has made overpayments of approximately $1.93 million to several contractors due to inadequate assessments. The Ministry of Education (MOE) paid more for work not performed to specification, resulting in an additional cost of approximately $317,000. The audit also highlighted weaknesses in financial and procurement management at Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP). Berita Harian reports it. AGO recommended that all three agencies take steps to correct the identified deficiencies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
procurement management at Nanyang Polytechnic audit Berita Harian reports it annual audit
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza