Singapore: Rating errors cause NParks to overpay

July 18, 2024_ Several Singapore government agencies made errors in various aspects, including contract evaluation and payment, according to the Auditor General's Office (AGO) annual audit. The National Parks Board (NParks) has made overpayments of approximately $1.93 million to several contractors due to inadequate assessments. The Ministry of Education (MOE) paid more for work not performed to specification, resulting in an additional cost of approximately $317,000. The audit also highlighted weaknesses in financial and procurement management at Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP). Berita Harian reports it. AGO recommended that all three agencies take steps to correct the identified deficiencies.