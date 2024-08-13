Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Record Revenue for Listed Companies in July 2024

August 13, 2024_ Singapore-listed companies recorded revenue of $3.93 trillion in July 2024, marking the best result for the same month in history....

Singapore: Record Revenue for Listed Companies in July 2024
13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 13, 2024_ Singapore-listed companies recorded revenue of $3.93 trillion in July 2024, marking the best result for the same month in history. This month saw 91 companies hit their all-time high, the highest number since the beginning of the year. The annual growth rate of revenue was 5.3%, with the electronics sector shining with an increase of 7.5%. These data point to a significant economic recovery in the country, as reported by 工商時報. Singapore, a major financial and business hub in Asia, continues to show resilience and growth in the global economic landscape.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ricavo revenue compagnia companies
Vedi anche
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza