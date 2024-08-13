Singapore: Record Revenue for Listed Companies in July 2024

August 13, 2024_ Singapore-listed companies recorded revenue of $3.93 trillion in July 2024, marking the best result for the same month in history. This month saw 91 companies hit their all-time high, the highest number since the beginning of the year. The annual growth rate of revenue was 5.3%, with the electronics sector shining with an increase of 7.5%. These data point to a significant economic recovery in the country, as reported by 工商時報. Singapore, a major financial and business hub in Asia, continues to show resilience and growth in the global economic landscape.