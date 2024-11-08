Cerca nel sito
 
Singapore: Reggio Children from Italy's 'Mosaic of Marks, Words, Material' Exhibition Opens

08 November 2024_ Singapore will host the first edition of the exhibition and conference 'Mosaic of Marks, Words, Material', organized by REACH and...

Singapore: Reggio Children from Italy's 'Mosaic of Marks, Words, Material' Exhibition Opens
08 novembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
08 November 2024_ Singapore will host the first edition of the exhibition and conference 'Mosaic of Marks, Words, Material', organized by REACH and Reggio Children, scheduled for 22-23 November 2024. This event marks the beginning of an international tour that will bring the exhibition to several Chinese cities and Australia in 2025. The inauguration will take place on 21 November in the presence of the Italian Ambassador to Singapore, Dante Brandi, who will underline the importance of the Reggio Emilia educational method, developed in Italy, for the growth and development of children. The news is reported by asiaone.com. The event represents a unique opportunity to strengthen the ties between Italy and Singapore, promoting educational innovation and creativity in young people.

