01 October 2024_ Starting today, train services in Singapore will return to normal after a month-long disruption caused by a workers' strike. Authorities have confirmed that, with the end of the protests, trains will resume operating as usual. This development marks a return to stability for commuters and the city-state's public transport system. Singapore, as reported by தமிழ் முரசு, is a major commercial and financial hub in Asia, and the restoration of train services is crucial to the mobility of its citizens. Local authorities have assured that they will continue to monitor the situation to prevent future disruptions.