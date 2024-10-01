Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Regular train traffic resumed after strike ends

01 October 2024_ Starting today, train services in Singapore will return to normal after a month-long disruption caused by a workers' strike....

Singapore: Regular train traffic resumed after strike ends
01 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 October 2024_ Starting today, train services in Singapore will return to normal after a month-long disruption caused by a workers' strike. Authorities have confirmed that, with the end of the protests, trains will resume operating as usual. This development marks a return to stability for commuters and the city-state's public transport system. Singapore, as reported by தமிழ் முரசு, is a major commercial and financial hub in Asia, and the restoration of train services is crucial to the mobility of its citizens. Local authorities have assured that they will continue to monitor the situation to prevent future disruptions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
resumed after strike tasto invio return Singapore
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza