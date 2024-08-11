Singapore: Rise in Sexual Image Crimes, Calls for More Regulation

August 11, 2024_ Singapore is seeing a worrying rise in crimes related to the dissemination of sexual images, with around 60% of the perpetrators identified as internet users. Experts warn that online regulation and legal awareness among the public are needed to address this issue. The growing spread of such content has raised concerns about the safety and privacy of those involved. This is reported by 中國時報. Local authorities are considering stricter measures to protect citizens and ensure a safer online environment.