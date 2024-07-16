Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Risk of electricity limitations in 2027

16 July 2024_ Singapore's Ministry of Economy has published a report predicting a decline in the national electricity reserve rate to 50% of the...

Singapore: Risk of electricity limitations in 2027
16 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

16 July 2024_ Singapore's Ministry of Economy has published a report predicting a decline in the national electricity reserve rate to 50% of the legal standard by 2027. This could lead to risks of limitations in electricity supply. The report highlights that growing demand for energy, due to economic development, will increase pressure on electricity supply. The government and businesses are recommended to intensify energy saving measures and promote the development of new energy sources.中國時報 reports it. The report highlights the importance of sustainable energy planning to avoid future energy crises.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
report highlights report highlights report predicting
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza