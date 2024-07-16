Singapore: Risk of electricity limitations in 2027

16 July 2024_ Singapore's Ministry of Economy has published a report predicting a decline in the national electricity reserve rate to 50% of the legal standard by 2027. This could lead to risks of limitations in electricity supply. The report highlights that growing demand for energy, due to economic development, will increase pressure on electricity supply. The government and businesses are recommended to intensify energy saving measures and promote the development of new energy sources.中國時報 reports it. The report highlights the importance of sustainable energy planning to avoid future energy crises.