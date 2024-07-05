Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:14
Singapore: Salary increase for military and public personnel in 2024
05 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
5 July 2024_ The Singapore government has announced a pay increase for military and public personnel starting next year. The decision was made to address inflation and the rising cost of living. The salary increase aims to support public and military employees by guaranteeing them adequate purchasing power. This measure is part of a broader package of economic interventions to stabilize the national economy. The Merit Times reports it. The announcement was made by the Executive Yuan, the executive body of the Singapore government.

