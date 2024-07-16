Singapore: Sales of new private homes collapse in the first half of 2024

16 July 2024_ Sales of new private homes in Singapore have fallen to a record low in the first half of 2024, due to a lack of new launches and persistent weak market sentiment. In the first quarter of 2024, 1,616 units were sold, for a total of 1,616 units transacted in the first half of the year, the lowest number in the last ten years. The data comes from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), the government body responsible for urban planning and real estate development in Singapore. The situation reflects the difficulties of the local real estate market, influenced by various economic and social factors. The Business Times reports it. The lack of new projects and the climate of economic uncertainty have contributed to this significant decline in sales.