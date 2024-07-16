Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Sales of new private homes collapse in the first half of 2024

16 July 2024_ Sales of new private homes in Singapore have fallen to a record low in the first half of 2024, due to a lack of new launches and...

Singapore: Sales of new private homes collapse in the first half of 2024
16 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

16 July 2024_ Sales of new private homes in Singapore have fallen to a record low in the first half of 2024, due to a lack of new launches and persistent weak market sentiment. In the first quarter of 2024, 1,616 units were sold, for a total of 1,616 units transacted in the first half of the year, the lowest number in the last ten years. The data comes from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), the government body responsible for urban planning and real estate development in Singapore. The situation reflects the difficulties of the local real estate market, influenced by various economic and social factors. The Business Times reports it. The lack of new projects and the climate of economic uncertainty have contributed to this significant decline in sales.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the Singapore real estate
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza