Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
Singapore: Secretary General S. Eswaran begins serving his sentence

Singapore: Secretary General S. Eswaran begins serving his sentence
08 ottobre 2024
08 October 2024_ Secretary General S. Eswaran has begun the execution of his sentence, taking full responsibility for his actions. In a statement, he said his actions were in accordance with the law. Eswaran stressed his willingness to face the consequences of his choices, highlighting an attitude of transparency. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu. S. Eswaran is a prominent figure in Singapore politics, and his conviction for improper receipt of gifts and obstruction of justice has sparked a wide public debate on the accountability of political leaders.

