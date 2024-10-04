Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Sentencing of former minister Yaacob Ibrahim marks end of his political career

03 October 2024_ Former Singaporean minister Yaacob Ibrahim has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for corruption-related offences, marking the...

Singapore: Sentencing of former minister Yaacob Ibrahim marks end of his political career
04 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 October 2024_ Former Singaporean minister Yaacob Ibrahim has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for corruption-related offences, marking the end of his political career. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed disappointment and sadness at the situation, stressing that Ibrahim's past contributions cannot excuse his mistakes. Wong reiterated the importance of integrity among public officials, saying their actions must be impeccable to maintain public trust. Ibrahim's conviction was the result of an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Authority of Singapore, which revealed inappropriate behaviour during his tenure. The news was reported by 联合早报. Ibrahim's case highlights Singapore's commitment to maintaining high standards of integrity in the public sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Anti Corruption Authority istidina his his mistakes
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza