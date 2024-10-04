Singapore: Sentencing of former minister Yaacob Ibrahim marks end of his political career

03 October 2024_ Former Singaporean minister Yaacob Ibrahim has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for corruption-related offences, marking the end of his political career. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed disappointment and sadness at the situation, stressing that Ibrahim's past contributions cannot excuse his mistakes. Wong reiterated the importance of integrity among public officials, saying their actions must be impeccable to maintain public trust. Ibrahim's conviction was the result of an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Authority of Singapore, which revealed inappropriate behaviour during his tenure. The news was reported by 联合早报. Ibrahim's case highlights Singapore's commitment to maintaining high standards of integrity in the public sector.