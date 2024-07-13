Singapore: Significant drop in suicides in 2023

12 July 2024_ In 2023, Singapore recorded 322 suicide cases, marking a 32.4% decrease compared to 2022 and the lowest number since 2000. This is the first time suicide cases have decreased across all age groups , according to suicide prevention organization Samaritans of Singapore (SOS). Experts attribute this decline to increased mental health support and increased attention to the problem. In 2022, Singapore had recorded a record 476 suicide cases, the highest since SOS began collecting data in 2000. Berita Harian reports that 69% of suicides in 2023 were men and that suicide is the leading cause of death among young people aged 10 to 29. Initiatives such as the Hayat Project, led by former Member of Parliament Anthea Ong, are developing a national suicide prevention strategy.