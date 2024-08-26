Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Singapore: Significant Reforms Announced to Renew the Social Contract

26 August 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong promised significant changes in four key policy areas during his National Day Rally speech on...

26 agosto 2024 | 12.46
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

26 August 2024_ Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong promised significant changes in four key policy areas during his National Day Rally speech on 18 August. Among the measures announced were a new unemployment support programme offering up to S$6,000 for six months and a commitment to make pre-school education more affordable. Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong stressed the importance of a change in attitudes among citizens to address current challenges, such as the rising cost of living. New BTO apartment classifications and increased home purchase subsidies are other initiatives aimed at improving housing conditions. The news was reported by theonlinecitizen.com. Singapore, one of the world’s most developed city-states, is seeking to address economic and social challenges through innovative policies and a renewed commitment to families.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
