Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Siloso Beach reopens after post-oil spill cleanup

03 August 2024_ Siloso Beach in Sentosa reopened to the public on 3 August 2024, following a major clean-up operation following an oil spill on 14...

Singapore: Siloso Beach reopens after post-oil spill cleanup
04 agosto 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 August 2024_ Siloso Beach in Sentosa reopened to the public on 3 August 2024, following a major clean-up operation following an oil spill on 14 June. This is the first of three beaches on the island to reopen, with Palawan Beach and Tanjong Beach following after cleanup operations are completed. The Sentosa Development Corporation has announced that aquatic activities will resume as soon as water quality returns to normal levels. The reopening was brought forward thanks to cleaning efforts involving around 450 volunteers, as reported by Tamil Murasu. Nearby businesses are ready to welcome visitors with special promotions to celebrate the reopening of the beach.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
resume as soon following after cleanup operations as reopens after post oil
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza