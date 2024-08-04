Singapore: Siloso Beach reopens after post-oil spill cleanup

03 August 2024_ Siloso Beach in Sentosa reopened to the public on 3 August 2024, following a major clean-up operation following an oil spill on 14 June. This is the first of three beaches on the island to reopen, with Palawan Beach and Tanjong Beach following after cleanup operations are completed. The Sentosa Development Corporation has announced that aquatic activities will resume as soon as water quality returns to normal levels. The reopening was brought forward thanks to cleaning efforts involving around 450 volunteers, as reported by Tamil Murasu. Nearby businesses are ready to welcome visitors with special promotions to celebrate the reopening of the beach.