Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
Singapore: Singapore Airlines and Air India expand their joint ticket programme

October 24, 2024_ Singapore Airlines and Air India have announced the expansion of their joint ticket program, which aims to facilitate travel...

24 ottobre 2024 | 20.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 24, 2024_ Singapore Airlines and Air India have announced the expansion of their joint ticket program, which aims to facilitate travel between Singapore and India. This initiative will allow passengers to book combined flights, making it easier to access different destinations in both countries. The agreement represents a significant step in the cooperation between the two airlines, enhancing the travel experience for customers. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu. The expansion of the program is seen as an opportunity to strengthen trade and tourism ties between Singapore and India, two nations with growing economic interaction.

