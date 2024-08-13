Singapore: Singapore Airlines increases flights to Rome and Milan

12 August 2024_ Singapore Airlines (SIA) has announced that it will increase flights to Rome and Milan, two major Italian cities, starting in 2025. Flights to Rome will increase to five weekly flights, while flights to Milan will become daily, increasing travel options for passengers. This decision was made in response to the growing demand for travel to these European destinations, particularly during the summer season. SIA also confirmed that it will not operate flights to Milan and Barcelona during the summer, but will offer more direct flights. The news was reported by straitstimes.com. The increase in flights is an opportunity for Singaporean travellers to explore Italy's rich culture and cuisine.