Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Singapore and Hong Kong Police Collaborate to Fight Fraud

16 September 2024_ Singapore and Hong Kong police have joined forces to produce a series of anti-fraud videos to raise public awareness of the risks...

Singapore: Singapore and Hong Kong Police Collaborate to Fight Fraud
16 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

16 September 2024_ Singapore and Hong Kong police have joined forces to produce a series of anti-fraud videos to raise public awareness of the risks of fraud. In the first half of 2024, Singapore suffered losses of over US$11 billion due to fraud, highlighting the need for citizens to be more vigilant. Authorities warn that fraud techniques are constantly evolving and urge the public to remain vigilant. The videos will be distributed through social media and television to educate the public on how to prevent scams. The news was reported by 联合早报. This initiative is an important step in the fight against fraud, a growing problem affecting many people in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Hong Kong police Hong Kong many people in Singapore distributed through social media
Vedi anche
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza