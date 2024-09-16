Singapore: Singapore and Hong Kong Police Collaborate to Fight Fraud

16 September 2024_ Singapore and Hong Kong police have joined forces to produce a series of anti-fraud videos to raise public awareness of the risks of fraud. In the first half of 2024, Singapore suffered losses of over US$11 billion due to fraud, highlighting the need for citizens to be more vigilant. Authorities warn that fraud techniques are constantly evolving and urge the public to remain vigilant. The videos will be distributed through social media and television to educate the public on how to prevent scams. The news was reported by 联合早报. This initiative is an important step in the fight against fraud, a growing problem affecting many people in Singapore and Hong Kong.