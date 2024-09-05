Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
Singapore: Singapore dollar hits highest against US dollar in over a decade
05 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
September 5, 2024_ The Singapore dollar has hit its highest level against the US dollar since 2014, affecting importers, exporters, buyers and tourists. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has stressed the importance of a strong currency to fight inflation, as citizens take advantage of the dollar's strength to travel abroad, especially to destinations such as Bali and Bangkok. However, the currency's strength could also have negative effects on exports and employment, businesstimes.com.sg reported. Singapore, a major financial and business hub in Asia, is facing economic challenges related to its strong currency, as local companies show mixed feelings about the economic outlook.

