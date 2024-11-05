Singapore: Singapore Navy holds keel-laying ceremony for new frigate

05 November 2024_ The Singapore Navy recently held a keel-laying ceremony for a new light frigate, designed to enhance the fleet's air defence capabilities. This new type of vessel is set to gradually replace older vessels, bringing greater efficiency and modernity to naval operations. The frigate represents a significant step in enhancing the nation's maritime security in a changing geopolitical environment. The ceremony underlined Singapore's commitment to maintaining a cutting-edge navy, ready to respond to future challenges. 中國時報 reports. The Singapore Navy is one of the most advanced naval forces in the region, with a focus on modernisation and technological innovation.