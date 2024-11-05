Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 05 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
05 November 2024_ The Singapore Navy recently held a keel-laying ceremony for a new light frigate, designed to enhance the fleet's air defence...

Singapore: Singapore Navy holds keel-laying ceremony for new frigate
05 novembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 November 2024_ The Singapore Navy recently held a keel-laying ceremony for a new light frigate, designed to enhance the fleet's air defence capabilities. This new type of vessel is set to gradually replace older vessels, bringing greater efficiency and modernity to naval operations. The frigate represents a significant step in enhancing the nation's maritime security in a changing geopolitical environment. The ceremony underlined Singapore's commitment to maintaining a cutting-edge navy, ready to respond to future challenges. 中國時報 reports. The Singapore Navy is one of the most advanced naval forces in the region, with a focus on modernisation and technological innovation.

© Copyright Adnkronos
cutting edge navy The Singapore Navy recently held vessel Singapore Navy holds
in Evidenza