Singapore: Singapore's support for UN and multilateralism during Guterres' visit

Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:44
03 settembre 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
03 September 2024_ Singapore reaffirmed its support for the UN and multilateralism during the visit of Secretary-General António Guterres. Singaporean leaders, including President Tharman and Prime Minister Wong, discussed with Guterres relevant global and regional issues. The visit underscored the importance of international cooperation to address current challenges. Statements by Singaporean leaders highlighted their commitment to working with the international community to promote peace and stability. The news is reported by straitstimes.com. Singapore, an island nation in Southeast Asia, is known for its active role in international organizations and its foreign policy of dialogue and cooperation.

