16 August 2024_ SingPost announced an operating profit of S$24.4 million in the first quarter, up 105.2% from the same period last year. Revenue rose...

Singapore: SingPost posts rising operating profit in first quarter
17 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

16 August 2024_ SingPost announced an operating profit of S$24.4 million in the first quarter, up 105.2% from the same period last year. Revenue rose 22.4% to S$494.8 million, buoyed by growth in the Australian and Singaporean businesses, despite challenges in the international market. Operating expenses rose 20.1%, but SingPost's Singapore business posted a profit, unlike in the past. The source of this news is The Business Times. SingPost is working with the government to develop a future operating model for postal services, aiming to reduce costs and improve accessibility and customer experience.

