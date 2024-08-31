Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
Singapore: Siong Leng and Tempo Reale's Musical Collaboration Blends Tradition and Modernity

August 31, 2024_ In Singapore, the Siong Leng Musical Association and the Italian Tempo Reale have created BRIDGE, a musical project that fuses...

Singapore: Siong Leng and Tempo Reale's Musical Collaboration Blends Tradition and Modernity
31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
August 31, 2024_ In Singapore, the Siong Leng Musical Association and the Italian Tempo Reale have created BRIDGE, a musical project that fuses traditional Chinese Nanyin music with contemporary elements. This event, which will take place at the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art of Trento and Rovereto (Mart), represents the culmination of a six-month artistic residency as part of the Asia-Europe Cultural Festival 2024. The performance, which includes musicians from different backgrounds, explores an emotional dialogue between Chinese cultural heritage and contemporary sound art, highlighting the importance of intercultural collaboration. The news is reported by culture360.asef.org. This event not only celebrates music, but also highlights the Italian contribution to the cultural scene of Singapore, promoting a meeting between tradition and innovation.

