August 23, 2024_ Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore are raising concerns over the new shared parental leave provisions, which are set to increase to 10 weeks from 2025. SME director Lily Tan highlighted the difficulties in managing workload and training new staff during maternity leave. Other experts warn that SMEs could face significant challenges, especially when a single person handles critical job functions. The source of this information is channelnewsasia.com. SMEs are a key part of Singapore's economy, contributing significantly to employment and economic growth in the country.