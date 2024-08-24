Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Small and medium-sized businesses concerned about impact of shared parental leave

August 23, 2024_ Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore are raising concerns over the new shared parental leave provisions, which are...

Singapore: Small and medium-sized businesses concerned about impact of shared parental leave
24 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 23, 2024_ Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore are raising concerns over the new shared parental leave provisions, which are set to increase to 10 weeks from 2025. SME director Lily Tan highlighted the difficulties in managing workload and training new staff during maternity leave. Other experts warn that SMEs could face significant challenges, especially when a single person handles critical job functions. The source of this information is channelnewsasia.com. SMEs are a key part of Singapore's economy, contributing significantly to employment and economic growth in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
SME director raising concerns over nuoto alla marinara over
Vedi anche
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza