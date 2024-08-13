Singapore: Smart City Plans Underway

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
13 agosto 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
August 13, 2024_ Several projects are being implemented in Singapore to create 'Smart Cities', an initiative that aims to develop cities based on technology and modern services. These projects are designed to promote economic growth and improve the quality of life of citizens. The implementation of advanced technologies and modern infrastructure is at the heart of this urban transformation. The initiative was reported by Tamil Murasu. Singapore, one of the most developed cities in the world, is investing in innovations to stay at the forefront of the global urban landscape.

