Singapore: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on official visit

October 9, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has opened official celebrations at the Istana in Singapore, marking his three-day state visit. The event was held at the invitation of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and is an important opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries. During the visit, meetings and discussions on issues of mutual interest, including trade and regional cooperation, are planned. Yoon's visit marks a significant step in South Korean-Singapore relations, Berita Harian reported. The Istana is the official residence of the President of Singapore and a symbol of the nation, used for official events and state ceremonies.