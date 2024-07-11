Singapore: Special economic agreement with Malaysia nearing finalization

July 10, 2024_ Malaysia has announced that plans to create a special economic zone with Singapore will be finalized by September. Malaysian Economy Minister Mohamad Rafizi Ramli said the full agreement would be signed before the annual meeting between the leaders of the two countries. The special economic zone will be located in the Malaysian state of Johor, north of Singapore, and aims to attract investment and facilitate the movement of goods and people. The agreement also includes simplification of trade permits and cooperation for renewable energy. Tamil Murasu reports it. The special economic zone is seen as an entry point for Western and Eastern investors, with the aim of strengthening economic ties between the two countries.