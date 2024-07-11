Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Special economic agreement with Malaysia nearing finalization

July 10, 2024_ Malaysia has announced that plans to create a special economic zone with Singapore will be finalized by September. Malaysian Economy...

Singapore: Special economic agreement with Malaysia nearing finalization
11 luglio 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 10, 2024_ Malaysia has announced that plans to create a special economic zone with Singapore will be finalized by September. Malaysian Economy Minister Mohamad Rafizi Ramli said the full agreement would be signed before the annual meeting between the leaders of the two countries. The special economic zone will be located in the Malaysian state of Johor, north of Singapore, and aims to attract investment and facilitate the movement of goods and people. The agreement also includes simplification of trade permits and cooperation for renewable energy. Tamil Murasu reports it. The special economic zone is seen as an entry point for Western and Eastern investors, with the aim of strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
special economic zone be Tamil Murasu reports it full agreement would
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza