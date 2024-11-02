Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
Singapore: SPOR Report Highlights Progress in Key Areas
02 novembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
November 1, 2024_ Singapore's Ministry of Finance has released the latest edition of the Singapore Public Sector Outcomes Review (SPOR), highlighting the country's progress in various areas. The biennial report highlights economic growth, rising employment, and improved access to education and healthcare. It also highlights government initiatives to support families and improve the quality of life of citizens. The news is reported by தமிழ் முரசு. Singapore, one of the world's most competitive economies, continues to invest in infrastructure and services to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for its residents.

