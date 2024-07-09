Singapore: Stock market reaches new highs thanks to domestic and foreign investments

9 July 2024_ Singapore's stock market hit a new all-time high of 24,011 points, supported by strong domestic investment and renewed interest from overseas investors. Growth was particularly influenced by European funds, which view the market's future prospects with optimism. Analysts highlight the importance of international economic conditions and local policies in determining this positive trend. The news was reported by 工商時報. This result reflects investor confidence in Singapore's economic stability and its long-term growth opportunities.