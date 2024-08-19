Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Singapore: Stock Markets Do Not Publish Margin Trading Data for First Time Since 2010

Singapore: Stock Markets Do Not Publish Margin Trading Data for First Time Since 2010
19 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 19, 2024_ Singapore stock markets have not released margin trading data, raising concerns about future volatility. This is the first time since 2010 that such information has not been made available, fueling concerns among investors. Experts warn that the lack of data could negatively affect market confidence. The situation has raised questions about the transparency and stability of Singapore's financial system. The news was reported by The Business Times. Singapore is a major financial center in Asia, known for its strict regulation and dynamic economy.

