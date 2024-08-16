Singapore: Strengthening Bilateral Relations with the Philippines Through Health and Environmental Cooperation

August 15, 2024_ Singapore and the Philippines signed two memoranda of understanding to deepen cooperation in the healthcare sector and carbon credit trading. During Singaporean President Halimah Yacob's official visit to Manila, the importance of ensuring fair treatment and better benefits for Filipino healthcare workers employed in Singapore was highlighted. In addition, the two countries committed to developing a bilateral framework for the international transfer of carbon credits, in line with emissions reduction targets. The news was reported by 联合早报. Singapore and the Philippines are celebrating the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year, highlighting a bond that transcends geography and is based on strong people-to-people ties.