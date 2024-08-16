Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Strengthening Bilateral Relations with the Philippines Through Health and Environmental Cooperation

August 15, 2024_ Singapore and the Philippines signed two memoranda of understanding to deepen cooperation in the healthcare sector and carbon credit...

Singapore: Strengthening Bilateral Relations with the Philippines Through Health and Environmental Cooperation
16 agosto 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 15, 2024_ Singapore and the Philippines signed two memoranda of understanding to deepen cooperation in the healthcare sector and carbon credit trading. During Singaporean President Halimah Yacob's official visit to Manila, the importance of ensuring fair treatment and better benefits for Filipino healthcare workers employed in Singapore was highlighted. In addition, the two countries committed to developing a bilateral framework for the international transfer of carbon credits, in line with emissions reduction targets. The news was reported by 联合早报. Singapore and the Philippines are celebrating the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year, highlighting a bond that transcends geography and is based on strong people-to-people ties.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
carbon credit trading Singapore credit Philippines
Vedi anche
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza