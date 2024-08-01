01 August 2024_ Singapore's National Communications and Communications Commission (NCC) has announced a tightening of media regulation measures to avoid the confluence of public and political opinions. This initiative aims to ensure more balanced information and prevent the spread of misleading news that could influence the political debate. The NCC highlights the importance of maintaining a healthy and responsible media environment, in line with standards of integrity and transparency. The new measures will be implemented shortly and constant monitoring of journalistic practices is expected. The news was reported by 中國時報. Singapore, one of Asia's most developed city-states, is known for its strict control of the media and policies aimed at maintaining social harmony.